Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues 2 snorkelers off Kahe Point

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety officials rescued two snorkelers on Saturday, March 27, more than 250 yards off of Kahe Point just after 10 a.m.

The snorkelers — identified as a 44-year-old and 50-year-old woman — were snorkeling towards a spot off of Electric Beach when they were pulled out to sea.

An Ocean Safety official said, a lieutenant heard the women scream for help as he approached them on his rescue board.

The two snorkelers were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident, according to Ocean Safety. Lifeguards responded on jet ski and safely brought them to shore. No injuries were reported but officials said the snorkelers were suffering from extreme exhaustion.

Ocean Safety lifeguards had brought upwards of 40 people who needed help to shore at this location by 3 p.m.

Officials are warning oceangoers that currents in the area can pull them out to see even on days with no surf.

Check with lifeguards on ocean conditions before going in the water.