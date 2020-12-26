Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues 15 on Christmas Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lifeguards on the North Shore of Oahu spent their Christmas making 15 rescues on Friday, Dec. 25, most of which were at Waimea Bay.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said, a 29-year-old male and a 28-year-old female almost drowned just before 1 p.m. after being swept into the open ocean from the tide pool area at Shark’s Cove.

Emergency Medical Services determined that the two visitors swallowed water and suffered lacerations from being dragged over the rocks but did not accept transport to a local hospital.

Also at Shark’s Cove, a 10-year-old resident was rescued from the shore break after a large set passed through and held the child underwater. Officials say, the minor was safely brought to shore and did not require medical treatment.

A total of 1,225 preventative actions were taken on Friday, Dec. 25, according to an EMS official.