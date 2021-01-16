Honolulu Ocean Safety makes several rescues during dangerous swell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials made multiple rescues on Oahu on Saturday, Jan. 16, as an enormous swell with 40- to 50-foot waves pounded Hawaii’s north and west shores.

A total of 31 rescues and 2,670 preventative actions were conducted on the North Shore while 58 rescues and 2,500 preventative actions were executed on the west side. Several rescues required attention from Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

A 16-year-old male and a 64-year-old male were fishing at a spot known as “Monuments,” near Hakimo Road and Farrington Highway around 11 a.m. when they were both swept into the ocean.

The teenager was able to get out of the water on his own before attempting to help the 64-year-old. Lifeguards arrived and performed CPR on the unresponsive man before he was transported by EMS to an emergency room in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was also injured around 11 a.m. while he was sitting on a jet ski outside Lanikea at a spot called “Himalayas.” Ocean Safety officials brought the man to shore and administered aid before transferring care to EMS.

The 37-year-old was transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

A teenager was injured at a spot known as “I Don’t Knows” near Yokahama Bay at around 3:30 p.m when a wave slammed him into the shore. The boy was treated onshore in serious condition but refused transport to a hospital.

Ocean Safety officials are strongly advising the public to stay far away from the shoreline and off of wet rocks into Sunday, Jan. 17.