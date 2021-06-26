Honolulu Ocean Safety makes 4 back-to-back rescues at Maili Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety made four back-to-back rescues around 4:30 p.m. at Maili Beach in Waianae on Saturday, June 26.

Emergency Medical Services said the rescues were for a 11-year-old boy with a 21-year-old woman and two teenagers, a boy and a girl.

The first rescues were made for the 11-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman. According to the woman, she had gone into the water to save her younger brother who was about 25 yards offshore.

Lifeguards ran into the ocean before carrying patients back to shore and administering first aid. EMS then transported the patients to an emergency room in serious condition, according to officials.

The two teenagers needed help from Ocean Safety just minutes after the 11-year-old and 21-year-old were rescued, according to EMS. The area has a strong rip current and there was reportedly a rising swell on Saturday, EMS said.