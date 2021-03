HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free diver was rescued off Kaena Point by Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, the 57-year-old Oahu resident experienced a medical condition after diving.

Lifeguards brought the man to shore where EMS took over with advanced life support.

The man was transported to a hospital in serious condition.