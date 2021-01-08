Honolulu Ocean Safety featured in ‘Live Rescue’ A&E documentary series

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The brave efforts of Oahu’s lifeguards are being featured on national television through A&E’s documentary TV show “Live Rescue,” which airs every Friday night.

‘Live Rescue’ has been following first responder organizations in Florida, Georgia, Nevada and now Hawaii’s own Honolulu Ocean Safety (HOC). HOC Chief John Titchen says, he hopes the project sheds some light on the courageous feats that help keep the public safe in the water.

“This is a way to showcase the outstanding work of our incredible men and women. There’s always a risk when you take on a project like this, but our intent is to highlight what our Lifeguards do day-in and day-out to keep people safe.” John Titchen, Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief

The show began filming HOC in December, 2020, following them on real rescue calls.

“Live Rescue” airs Friday nights on A&E from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.