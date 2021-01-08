HONOLULU (KHON2) — The brave efforts of Oahu’s lifeguards are being featured on national television through A&E’s documentary TV show “Live Rescue,” which airs every Friday night.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
‘Live Rescue’ has been following first responder organizations in Florida, Georgia, Nevada and now Hawaii’s own Honolulu Ocean Safety (HOC). HOC Chief John Titchen says, he hopes the project sheds some light on the courageous feats that help keep the public safe in the water.
The show began filming HOC in December, 2020, following them on real rescue calls.
“Live Rescue” airs Friday nights on A&E from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Officer involved in Kealoha case may receive reduced sentence
- Aloha Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions sees the lowest scores since 1999
- Honolulu Ocean Safety featured in ‘Live Rescue’ A&E documentary series
- Nearly 600 cases reported in 2 days, officials urge people not to gather
- Two hospitals offering vaccines to more people while DOH says plans are still being finalized