Honolulu Ocean Safety captain retires after 4 decades of service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu Ocean Safety captain is retiring after more than 40 years of keeping beachgoers safe.

Paul Merino started off as a part-time City and County lifeguard back in 1979 and worked his way up to Captain of the south shore district, overseeing operations from Maunalua Bay to Sand Island.

Merino says, he was actually supposed to retire a long time ago.

“I wanted to pass on my legacy of where I came from to the new young people,” Merino said. “I’m actually 13 years past my retirement date but I stayed because honestly, I love this job.”

Merino used to clean the beaches of Waikiki before becoming a lifeguard, which garnered him the nickname of “The Waikiki Keeper.”