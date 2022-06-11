HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our Kakaako said they will be welcoming back the Honolulu Night Market: Summer Kickoff.

The event will feature an array of local food vendors, live shows and more — making it perfect for family and friends to enjoy. Some of the things to expect are live music from local up-and-coming bands, a hip-hop breakdancing competition and indoor soccer demonstrations.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“The last Honolulu Night Market was held two years ago right before the pandemic,” said Gary Evora, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate senior asset manager. “We’re looking forward to safely bringing our community back together for a fun night outdoors while supporting our tenants, artists and entrepreneurs.”

Our Kakaako said there will be more than 50 local food and retail vendors.

The night market will be on June 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe Street and Auahi Street.

Entry to the event is free but the public is asked to register online on the event webpage — which also has the latest information on the event.