HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Night Market will be returning to Kaka’ako Saturday, Nov. 19 and organizers said they excited to bring this event back to the community.

The night market will be located on Keawe and Auahi streets for a night of food, fashion, art and of course Hawaii entertainment.

If you plan on heading out with your family you can expect to see more than 50 local food and retail vendors, live music, a fashion show, performances from Casey Cosmos DJ Academy and more.

Whether this will be your first time stopping by or you have been waiting for this night market to come back, organizers said you won’t want to miss out.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back for a celebration of community this holiday season,” said Gary Evora, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate senior asset manager. “During this time of giving, we are inspired to focus on our food, culture, and values rooted in our ‘āina.”

Our Kaka’ako is known as a mixed-used, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools taking up nine city blocks in the heart of Honolulu.

This will be a free, family-friendly community event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and those interested in attending are asked to register online for a chance to win prizes! Click here for more information.

“Our Kaka‘ako is delighted to host the Honolulu Night Market, which encourages the support of local businesses, artists and entrepreneurs, as well as nonprofit organizations like AccesSurf that are making a difference in our community,” said Evora.