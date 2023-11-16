HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Night Market is happening this Saturday, Nov. 18.

It’s the perfect time to get ahead of your holiday shopping and spend time with the ʻohana.

“Step into the vibrant heartbeat of Our Kakaʻako and experience the dynamic spirit of community innovation at the Honolulu Night Market,” said Pualani Hao, Kamehameha Schools director of planning and development. “This signature event embodies the culture and rich tapestry of our resilient local businesses, weaving a night of celebration, connection, and support.”

So, what does the HNM have to offer for the 2023 event?

You will have a chance to win 175,000 HawaiianMiles and other great prizes. At The Barn at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako, attendees can show their Hawaiian Airlines®️ Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard®️ to receive a stamp card, and shop at HawaiianMiles partners on-site, including: the Hawaiian Airlines Logo Store, House of Mana Up, Hana Tea, Holey Grail Donuts, Jana Lam, La Tour Café, Laha‘ole Hawai‘i, Lanikai Juice, and Noho Home. Each stamp is worth one entry into the sweepstakes and no purchase is necessary to win.*



There will be five hours of live main stage entertainment across from SALT at Our Kaka‘ako at the corner of Coral Street and Auahi Street. Hosted by Zavier Cummings (“Bradda Z” of @howsdisguy), the lineup includes a runway fashion show where Laha‘ole Hawai‘i will unveil their new Lei Pīkake Holiday Collection, which will be available for purchase at their booth in The Barn. There will also be performances by up-and-coming Haku Collective artists such as Kala‘e+Kalena, Trishnālei, and more. Attendees can spectate from the expanded Coral Street beer garden, courtesy of Ambient Rentals.



You get to see and experience Dillon Pakele & Friends performing on the Waiākea Stage in Kaloko‘eli Courtyard in front of H Mart Kakaʻako. The beer garden will span the entire courtyard grassy area. Softball gold medalist and Kamehameha Schools alumna Kamalani Dung will emcee, and is partnering with Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water’s Kōkua Initiative and the Hawai‘i Foodbank on a food drive for the holidays. Attendees can stop by Waiākea’s tent to contribute canned goods and monetary donations as well as grab complimentary water. Between main stage sets, Bradda Z will do meet-and-greets at his courtyard booth featuring @howsdisguy merchandise and a limited edition signed poster.

It is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 18from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is Hawai‘i’s original street festival taking place at Our Kaka‘ako. You can click here for more information.

The festival promises to be a time that will feature more than 70 local food and retail vendors, two stages packed with entertainment, two expanded beer gardens and an array of homegrown talent in fashion and music.

Don’t forget to make the Honolulu Night Market a part of your holiday plans. It promises to be the best way to have a Mele Kalikimaka.