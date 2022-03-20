HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the toddler who died after being found in the Maili beach area as 2-year-old Quincy Meassewas Jr. of Waianae.

Police said the family noticed he was missing on Friday, March 18 around 4:50 p.m.



By 5:20 p.m. a search on water and land was launched.



Lifeguards found him unresponsive 50 yards from shore around 7 p.m.



First responders did CPR on him.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.