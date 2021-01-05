Honolulu median rent 19th most expensive among 100 American cities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Honolulu this month is $1,410 a month.

While the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,000

That ties Honolulu with Atlanta, Chicago and Sacramento as the 19th most expensive cities for rent among 100 American cities.

According to the Zumper National Rent Report for January 2021.

San Francisco tops the list with $2 660 dollars for a one-bedroom and $3,500 for a two-bedroom.