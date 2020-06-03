Honolulu mayor’s race: different path, same key issues

The stage is set for a crowded mayor’s race in Honolulu. With an ongoing pandemic, candidates will have to make adjustments. A political expert says the one who does that best, will become Honolulu’s mayor.

Rallies and sign waving will probably no longer play much of a role in this election. But political analyst John Hart says the top issue for voters remains the same.

“How do we get the economy restarted and what kind of economy do we try to restart? I think that’s the number one issue in the mayor’s race,” he said.

Hawaii’s economy will still be looking to rebound during the Primary Election on August 8. Among the candidates, Mufi Hannemann, a former mayor, Colleen Hanabusa, a former Congresswoman, and Kymberly Pine, a council member. There are also candidates without political experience such as Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya. Hart says voters will likely favor someone who can show true leadership.

“Someone who’s going to make decisions, not flip-flop, set forth an agenda, and then do it. I think people tend to be more forgiving of leaders who make calls and make mistakes than leaders who do not lead,” said Hart.

Due to social distancing, Hart says candidates will depend heavily on social media. Debates will also play a bigger role. Voters will want to hear solutions to problems such as what to do with declining tax revenues in the midst of a pandemic?

“Do we cut services or do we increase taxes? We don’t want to do either one but we’re gonna have to do one or both,” said Hart.

The candidate who gets more than 50% of the votes in the Primary wins outright. But with so many candidates, Hart says that’s not going to happen. So the top two vote-getters will face off in the General Election in November. To get there, Hart says candidates need to stay focused.

“Making sure you have a team that can adapt to the new campaigning realities, more of an emphasis on social media, texting, those kinds of outreaches, certainly stating specific policy positions,” he said.