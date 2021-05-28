Honolulu mayor tours ‘The Pantry’ in honor of World Hunger Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi toured “The Pantry” in Kalihi in honor of World Hunger Day on Friday, May 28.
The facility is run by “Feeding Hawaii Together,” which services families across Hawaii who are in need of food.
The Pantry also recently launched an online store where families can shop for the food they need.
The Pantry opened in April 2020 and has distributed over $1.5 million pounds of food to over 77,000 residents.
The Pantry is also taking donations. Click here to find out more.