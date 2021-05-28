Honolulu mayor tours ‘The Pantry’ in honor of World Hunger Day

FILE – Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi visits The Pantry to honor World Hunger Day in Kalihi, Hawaii, May 28, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi toured “The Pantry” in Kalihi in honor of World Hunger Day on Friday, May 28.

The facility is run by “Feeding Hawaii Together,” which services families across Hawaii who are in need of food.

The Pantry also recently launched an online store where families can shop for the food they need.

FILE – Food shelves at The Pantry in Kalihi, Hawaii, May 28, 2021.

FILE – Volunteers distribute food to cars outside The Pantry in Kalihi, Hawaii, May 28, 2021.

FILE – Community members look through the food supply at The Pantry in Kalihi, Hawaii, May 28, 2021.

“They get what they want and come and pick up on whatever our distribution day is, which is three days a week, 52 weeks a year.” Jennie sullivan, the pantry

The Pantry opened in April 2020 and has distributed over $1.5 million pounds of food to over 77,000 residents.

The Pantry is also taking donations. Click here to find out more.