Honolulu mayor to give State of the City address

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is expected to give his first State of the City address on Monday, March 15.

The new mayor stepped into office amid a global pandemic that shattered Oahu’s economy and lead to the permanent shutdown of many businesses. Hundreds of residents continue to be out of work and public pressure is on to solve the massive funding shortage facing Honolulu’s rail project.

As of March 14, the City is in tier 3 of the Honolulu Recovery Framework and more residents are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the state Department of Health expands eligibility to individuals under phase 1C of the vaccine distribution timeline.

The speech offers Blangiardi an opportunity to reflect on what the City has done so far and share plans to tackle economic challenges that continue to plague the island.

Mayor Blangiardi will give his address at Mission Memorial Auditorium starting at 12 p.m. on March 15. The event is not open to the public, but can be watched live on khon2.com.