Honolulu mayor talks about his hold on the Blaisdell renovation project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is addressing his decision to put the Blaisdell renovation project on hold.

He made the announcement earlier this week saying the city was not prepared to move forward with the $770 million renovation.

Caldwell says it’s because the final cost for the rail project is still unknown.

If rail ends up costing more the additional money would have to be paid by the City and County of Honolulu.

“I thought by now we’d know what that is,” said Caldwell. “We don’t. There’s not much time remaining in terms of my term so I made a very very difficult decision but I didn’t just say let’s just forget, scrap the whole thing. The Blalisdell needs to be taken care of.”

The mayor says time is running up on his term, and he’d want the new mayor to decide whether to continue with the renovation project.