HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised the Pride flag on Tuesday outside the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building to mark World Pride Month in Hawaii.
According to the City, the flagpole that was used is the tallest on the city’s Frank F. Fasi Center grounds. The flag is visible from the high traffic intersection of S. King Steet., Kapiolani Boulevard and South Street.
In addition, the mayor also requested that “Honolulu Hale be lit in the rainbow colors of the Pride flag” from sundown on Tuesday, June 21 through sunrise on Saturday, June 25.
World Pride Month started in New York and has been celebrated each June since 1969, in support of LGBTQ+ rights.
The City said each October, the City and County of Honolulu also joins the LGBTQ+ community in commemorating Honolulu Pride month, an independent and locally organized awareness effort.