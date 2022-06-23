HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi raised the Pride flag on Tuesday outside the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building to mark World Pride Month in Hawaii.

According to the City, the flagpole that was used is the tallest on the city’s Frank F. Fasi Center grounds. The flag is visible from the high traffic intersection of S. King Steet., Kapiolani Boulevard and South Street.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In addition, the mayor also requested that “Honolulu Hale be lit in the rainbow colors of the Pride flag” from sundown on Tuesday, June 21 through sunrise on Saturday, June 25.

“World Pride Month is a time where we can come together and celebrate Honolulu’s diverse culture and embrace our friends and neighbors in the LGBTQ+ community. The lighting of Honolulu Hale and raising of the Pride flag today are important symbols of our commitment to do more to build a more inclusive and diverse city.” HONOLULU MAYOR RICK BLANGIARDI

World Pride Month started in New York and has been celebrated each June since 1969, in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The City said each October, the City and County of Honolulu also joins the LGBTQ+ community in commemorating Honolulu Pride month, an independent and locally organized awareness effort.