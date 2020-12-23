Honolulu Mayor signs climate bills, discusses economic recovery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference to sign three bills into law, which the City says will encourage green jobs and cement a strong legacy of environmental progress for Oahu.

The mayor is also expected to release the City’s 2020 sustainability report, which will offer a look into the City’s efforts made over the year, including a new H-Power ash recycling contract.