Honolulu Mayor shares the city’s budget plan for next fiscal year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday shared the city’s budget plan for the next fiscal year.

The total operating budget is about $3 billion dollars, up to five percent from the current year. Among the biggest areas of spending, transportation, public safety, and sanitation. $765 million dollars will be going to improving the sewer system. $71.3 million dollars will be going towards the operating rail. The mayor says public safety and addressing the ongoing crime issue are top priorities.

“We’ve added 101 full-time positions. We have 13 new positions and long term planning and help which is an initiative that did not exist before and we’re proud of it,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

“They’re positions not just for help and honu to address the homeless issues, but its also for foot beats in Waikiki, foot beats in Chinatown, foot beats in Kailua, detective positions because we need to build out our cybercrime unit, and elder fraud and elder abuse unit,” said Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard.

The City is also allocating more money for police body cameras, stun guns and mobile devices to assist with investigations.