Honolulu Mayor says all ages can play at Kilauea District Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Little League team says it was told by the city that kids 10 and older are not allowed to play at Kilauea District Park in Kaimuki.

The head coach says this has never been an issue before.

The league has been playing there for nearly 30 years.

The park was even dedicated to the team after they won the Little League World Series in 2018.

The coach says they stopped playing games at the park for a while because neighbors were concerned about balls possibly damaging cars or property in the area.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the mayor said there is no age limit.

“I’ve requested the city the parks and recreation department to explain to us what specifically makes this a 10 and under designation so that we can go ahead and solve the problem,” said Gerald Oda, Honolulu Little League coach. “We’re trying to resolve this issue because we definitely want to be good neighbors.”

“We celebrate their victories, said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “We want to make sure that kids in the future get to come and practice and play on this very field where hereos are made.”

The mayor says permits are still in place and kids of all ages can play at Kilauea District Park.