Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to discuss city budget for 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, to discuss the city budget for 2022.

In December 2020, his predecessor had submitted a budget for Blangiardi to work with.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said his staff and every county department made cuts wherever possible to close the more than $400 million budget gap left from decreased tax revenues and other economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caldwell also announced that the city had spent all of the $387 million in CARES Act funds it received in April, despite the deadline to use the funds being pushed back to December 2021.

Despite the uncertain conditions for the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget, Blangiardi said he was ready to take on the challenges.