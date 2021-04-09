‘I did not lose confidence in the Chief,’ Honolulu Mayor says following her resignation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a news conference on Friday, April 9, hours after Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard announced in a video that she was resigning from her position effective June 1.

In her speech, Ballard said she no longer has the trust and support of the Honolulu Police Commission and the new mayoral administration.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“This along with a rampant rumor campaign has made it next to impossible for me to lead the department effectively,” she said. “So I believe it is in the best interest in the department and the community that I step aside and allow the commission to find someone who will lead the department that they see fit.”

Blangiardi, however, does not understand that comment, saying he did nothing but support her.

“I did not lose confidence in the Chief,” Blangiardi said in Friday’s news conference.

Blangiardi said his last conversation with Ballard was earlier this week prior to her receiving her third annual evaluation review.

“I do believe the Commission’s evaluation was fair and accurate,” he said.

Moving forward, Blangiardi said he would have a big say in who becomes the next leader, someone with strong communication skills who can connect with the community.

Blangiardi will now meet with the Commission to discuss the next steps.