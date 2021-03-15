Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivers first ‘State of the City’ address

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi took to the podium at Mission Memorial Auditorium at noon on Monday, March 15 to deliver his first ‘State of the City’ address.

“It was just one year ago that we entered a period unlike any we had experienced

before,” the new mayor began, as he reflected on the coronavirus pandemic that shook Oahu’s tourism based economy.

Since taking the oath of office, Blangiardi has advanced the City into tier 3 of the Honolulu Recovery Framework and allowed bars and outdoor sports to resume operations.

However, he says it’s not enough.

“It is true. More businesses are able to operate, but not to their full potential. We want and need more,” Blangiardi said.

The mayor went on to discuss a number of problems facing the island and how he plans to address them during the course of his term.

Among the issues discussed were:

The City’s budget

The Honolulu rail project

Modernizing of City services

Homelessness

Climate change efforts

Economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

The full ‘State of the City’ speech can be found below: