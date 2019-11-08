Honolulu mayor responds to concerns over proposed playground at Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is responding to concerns of a proposed playground at Ala Moana Beach Park.

In a statement, the mayor said, “The idea the city is allowing rich people to take over parkland to build a luxury playground is ludicrous. Paani Kakou should be thanked, not vilified. I’m open to compromise on other ideas as to where the playground can be located, but it has to make sense to the people funding it.”

Those against the playground say that it takes away the park’s open space.