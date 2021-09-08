Honolulu mayor proclaimed Sept. 8 as Hawaii Literacy 50th Anniversary Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Wednesday, Sept. 8, was this year’s Hawaii Literacy 50th Anniversary Day.

“We are so grateful to Mayor Blangiardi for recognizing the essential role that literacy plays in

our everyday lives,” said Jill Takasaki Canfield, executive director of Hawaii Literacy.

According to officials, the Hawaii Literacy 50th Anniversary Day acknowledged that 50% of children entering the first grade from low-income communities may be up to two years behind their peers.

One in six Hawaii adults also struggle with reading and writing, officials said, and Hawaii Literacy celebrated being able to help Hawaii’s children and adults with their reading, writing and lifelong learning skills.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we hope to reach even more adults and children with our

programs so that the lack of literacy is no longer a barrier to better jobs, finishing school or

enjoying a book together as a family,” Canfield said.