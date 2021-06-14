Honolulu mayor nominates former journalist to Police Commission

On Friday, June 11, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that he made his third selection to fill a vacant spot on the Honolulu Police Commission but declined to reveal her name during a news conference. On Monday, June 14, KHON2 confirmed that Ann Botticelli is his nominee.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has nominated a former journalist and communications executive to serve on the Police Commission.

Ann Botticelli previously worked as a news reporter at KHON, The Honolulu Advertiser and KITV, before shifting focus to strategic communications and government affairs. In August 2020, Botticelli retired at Hawaiian Airlines after serving nearly nine years on the Senior Executive Team.

The Punahou graduate also founded Hoʻomalamalama Foundation, a nonprofit that develops educational products that raise awareness of funds for charities, which led to the production of the app Malama Honua My Voyage. Botticelli currently serves on the boards of a number of local groups, including the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Bishop Museum and Teach For America Hawaii.

The mayor released the following statement on his third selection for the commission:

“Ann is a person of substance and we are thrilled and grateful for her decision to accept this very important challenge for our community. Ann has acquired many years of experience in social advocacy, education and communications. She is a seasoned executive who has developed a high level skill set, especially in her decision making and judgment, which will be an enormous asset for the commission.”

Meanwhile, the search continues for the next Honolulu Police Chief, which is expected to take four to six months. While it is up to the Police Commission to make the final decision, Blangiardi also wants a say in it as well. He is looking for someone who is a great communicator.