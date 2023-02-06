HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mayor of Honolulu, Rick Blangiardi, has just announced a new podcast for Oahu residents. Included in these podcasts will be the mayor and other City and County of Honolulu officials.

“The One O ‘ahu Podcast with Mayor Rick Blangiardi,” will be made available weekly and answer questions from residents about public safety, homelessness, affordable housing and much more.

Feb. 9 will mark the first release of an episode which will include the mayor’s affordable housing strategy.

You may find released episodes of the podcast every Thursday on a variety of platforms including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Podbean, Podchaser and PlayerFM.

If you would like to listen to or submit questions for Mayor Blangiardi click here.