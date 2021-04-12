Honolulu mayor honors the ‘headset heroes’ during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined Honolulu public safety agencies on Monday, April 12, to recognize 911 operators, emergency dispatchers and the frontline workers who stand at the very front.

He proclaimed April 11-17 as this year’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Dispatchers from the City’s four public safety agencies spoke on behalf of their dedicated colleagues who have the vital responsibility of receiving 911 calls and keeping the community safe.

“They take some of the most heart wrenching and difficult calls in 911. They get information to send the right personnel to the scene, the number of ambulances, if we need the fire department, the police department,” Dr. Jim Ireland, chief of Honolulu Dept. of Emergency Services, said.

The ceremony was held outside the Joint Traffic Communication Center on the Alapai Street side.

“At the end of the day when we all go home, we saved someone,” said Josie Dela Cruz, a police communications officer. “Someone is going home to their family. It’s scary sometimes, but you know what? It’s so rewarding. It truly is. It’s more than just a a job – it’s a commitment.”

Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is celebrated every year across the nation during the second week of April.

It was started in 1981 to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.