Honolulu mayor holds ceremony to unveil plaque honoring legendary concert promoter Tom Moffatt

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will be holding a ceremony to dedicate a plaque honoring legendary concert promoter and entrepreneur Tom Moffatt.

The ceremony is scheduled at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The plaque is located between the backstage and the “shell” structure where Moffatt used to stand and watch performances.

In 2018, the Waikiki Shell was renamed the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in honor of his contributions to Hawaii’s entertainment industry. Moffatt was responsible for bringing some of the greatest acts to the islands, including Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Bruno Mars.

Affectionately known as “Uncle Tom,” Moffatt lived a rich life in public that spanned over five decades. Moffatt was born in Detroit but moved to Hawaii in 1950. He first made his name here as a radio disc jockey and personality during the 1950s and ’60s before becoming a noted concert and special events promoter through the remainder of his life.

Growing up in the islands, you might have heard his voice on the radio, or been to one of his many concerts, but what you may not know is how he managed to have such a successful entertainment career that went on for decades. Read more about his life here.

Moffatt died in 2016 at the age of 85 after battling prostate cancer.

His wife, Mrs. Sweetie Moffatt, will be attending Wednesday’s ceremony.