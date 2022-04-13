HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Office of the Mayor of the City and County of Honolulu, Mayor Rick Blangiardi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 13.

The mayor is currently isolated at his home and in good spirits. He is experiencing mild symptoms, and his team is in the process of notifying those that were in close contact with him the past few days.

The mayor is fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus, and he encourages the public to also get vaccinated.

The Office of the Mayor said the mayor will return to the office sometime after the Easter holiday.