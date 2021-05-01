Honolulu May Day Court sets up lei stand at Moanalua Medical Center

File – City and County of Honolulu May Day Court members pose for a photo at Moanalua Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 1, 2021. (Kaiser Permanente photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the City and County of Honolulu May Day Court gave Kaiser Permanente staff at the Moanalua Medical Center a sweet-scented treat on Saturday, May 1.

The May Day Court members set up a pop-up lei stand outside of the hospital lobby during a shift change to celebrate Lei Day.

Kaiser nurses, doctors and other staff members could pick up flowers as they came and left work.

This is the second pop-up lei stand from the May Day Court.