HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Marathon is set to celebrate its 50th year Sunday, Dec. 11 with tens of thousands of participants taking part. Folks began picking up their race packets today at the Honolulu Marathon Expo.

The Hawaii Convention Center was packed with people coming from around the globe, first-timers and veteran runners. First-time marathon runner, Gracie Berglund, said “I got three of my friends running. My best friends here just traveling with us. Just wanted to run in paradise.”

“I live here in Honolulu. I’ve been here for 20 years. Love this island. Love this event and looking forward to the marathon.” Earl Stuckey

Not only were the runners excited to get their numbers before the race, but they also get an opportunity to check out the local businesses. “We always tried doing that. Even in Vancouver, we go to the small mom-and-pop shops and the small cafes and all of that. So, to come here and support small businesses. It’s just fantastic,” said Akhil Krishnam, a runner from Vancouver.

Local businesses said this is the best time of year for them, especially the local businesses just starting out. Michael Garrison, local owner of Hawaii Running Lab, said “I know we’re gonna run out of some stuff, which is great. That’s a good problem to have. So, encouraging people to come early if they have something that they want or absolutely need from us.”

“It means a lot I guess that we can, you know, just provide sustainability here on the island. And show them the Aloha and the hard work that we put into all of our products and all of our things. And just to keep the money in our hands like instead of feeding into larger corporations.” Misty Sommo, owner of Mossy Mokes

The expo will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.