Honolulu marathon record holder Gladys Burrill dies at 100

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The only person ever to set a world record on the Honolulu Marathon course has died.
Gladys Burrill died Thursday just 16 days shy of her 101st birthday.
She’s in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest female to ever finish a certified marathon which she did at the age of 92 back in 2010.
In 2011 Gladys was inducted into the Honolulu Marathon Hall of Fame.
Gladys lived in Waikiki until earlier this year when she got sick with pneumonia and moved to Oregon with family.
