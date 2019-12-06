Honolulu Marathon kicks off Sunday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The fourth largest marathon in the United States starts at 5 am on Sunday, December 8.

The 47th Honolulu Marathon Spectacular and scenic marathon course stretches 26.2 miles across Honolulu through Waikiki.

The course goes through downtown Honolulu, past ‘Iolani Palace and the Christmas lights, through Waikiki and climbs up and around Diamond Head, before heading out through Kahala and out to Hawaii Kai.

Turning back after Hawai’i Kai toward Kahala and Honolulu, the course passes Diamond Head again on the ocean side before finishing in Kapi’olani Park.

Beginning at 12:30 AM, one or more lanes will be closed and/or coned until the athletes complete that section of the course.

Roadways will be progressively opened as the athletes clear each area.

Tow-Away zones are in effect from 1:00 AM until 5:00 PM Sunday. Honolulu Marathon Start is at 5:00 AM.

For all the information, go to www.honolulumarathon.org.