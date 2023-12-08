HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 51st annual Honolulu Marathon officially kicked off Friday night with the Honolulu Marathon Aloha Friday Night Party.

On Lewers Street in Waikiki, hundreds went out for the festivities that included hula, and live local music.

All of it being just the beginning of what will surely be an unforgettable weekend, and a vital introduction for the thousands of visitors from around the world.

“It is the land of aloha and by doing this ceremony, we expose them very quickly to the Hawaiian culture, ” said Honolulu Marathon president and CEO, Dr. Jim Barahal. “The land, what’s important in the culture, and I think it sets the tone for their visit for the Honolulu Marathon experience. And they’ll go home and tell other people about it and it just leads to so many other wonderful things.”

For first time runners like Kai Kerr from California, it was the perfect way to begin.

“I’m excited especially tonight. When I heard the there is this Aloha Friday night. I was very very excited to be here,” said Kerr.

For Bill Bueley, a six-time Honolulu Marathon finisher, it felt good to be back.

“I just love of the whole vibe of the marathon. We’ve been gone for 3 years. It feels so cool just to be back here, and to be part of this race again I was super excited to get over here, I love the just a spirit of this thing,” said Bueley.

The Kalakaua Merrie Mile happens Saturday morning, with the start to Park 10K and the 26.2 mile Marathon on Sunday.