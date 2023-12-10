HONOLULU (KHON2) — Almost 30,000 runners hit the streets Sunday morning for the 51st annual Honolulu Marathon, making it the largest version of this event since 2019.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The race will be the fourth-largest marathon in the United States this Year, hosting runners from all over the world — Kenya, Japan and even the ninth island.

“We have turned the page from the pandemic, and it was great to welcome over 22,000 runners to our starting line,” said Dr. Jim Barahal, the President of the Honolulu Marathon Association.

The 26.2 mile route from Ala Moana to Hawaii Kai and back to Kapiolani Park was a testimony of many different runners’ perseverance and inspiration.

In the elite men’s competition, Kenya’s Paul Lonyangata sealed his first place win after breaking away from Filmon Ande of Eritrea in the 19th mile.

He clocked a time of 2:15:42 despite the 82% humidity, winning by 21 seconds at his second appearance in this marathon.

“When you prepare for everything you know you are ready,” said Lonyangata. “And when you decide when to make the move, you have to go hard.”

Third place went to another Kenyan, Reuben Kerio, who ran 2:17:31. The top American was Andy Wacker of Boulder, Colorado, who finished fourth in 2:23:39.

In the elite women’s competition, Kenya’s Cynthia Limo secured her win after the 22nd mile when she broke away from a pair of Ethiopians, Sintayehu Tilahun Getahun and Kasu Bitew Lemeneh, clocking in a time of 2:33:01.

“When we got to 35 kilometers, I felt that I was still strong and I knew it was only seven kilometers that remained, so I had to do it by myself,” said Limo. “I tried to push and push. I am so pleased.”

Getahun got second in 2:35:16 and Lemeneh took third in 2:36:04.

The first Hawaii resident was Jeremy Morgan of Kaneohe in 2:37:43.

On the women’s side, Emily Reynolds, also of Kaneohe, was the first resident in 3:11:34.

The Start to Park 10-K had a record 6,961 finishers, including a 2021 Olympic Marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidal who was running the marathon as part of her training for the 2024 USA Olympic Team Trial Marathon.

“It’s so cool to come out and have the whole energy of the marathon around you,” said Seidel, who lives in Flagstaff, Ariz. “This is such a fun vibe. I love to come out and race in Hawaii.”

Saturday’s Kalakaua Merrie Mile had 2,278 finishers of all ages and abilities –many dressed in costume– cross the finish line on Kalakaua Avenue next to Waikiki Beach.

Many of those runners stayed to spread the aloha by cheering on fellow runners and professional athletes who ran in the special elite heat.

Although the women had a 30-second head start in that race, the men were able to catch up at about 200 meters and ultimately swept by.

The winner of that race was Yared Nuguse of Boulder, Colorado, who ran 3:56.58, just shy of the world road mile record of 3:56.13.

“It was a really intense race,” said Nuguse, “That whole chasing-the-women format had me on edge for a lot of that race. It ended up being such an exciting race at the finish, so I’m very happy to be here.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The events are projected to inject over $100 million directly into Hawaii’s economy, underscoring the marathon’s impact far beyond the race itself.