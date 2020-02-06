Honolulu man to be sentenced to life in prison for stabbing death of four-year-old boy

A Honolulu man that attacked a woman and her nephew on Oct. 10, 2016 will be sentenced to life in prison.

Waiser Walter attacked the woman and child in their McCully apartment. Both the woman and child suffered multiple stab wounds. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition and the boy died from his injuries.

Waiser pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree as part of an agreement with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney. Walter will have the possibility of parole. However, the prosecution and the defense will recommend to the Hawaii Paroling Authority that Walter serve at least 35 years before being eligible.

“This was a completely unprovoked attack by a man the victims considered family,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Bell who prosecuted the case. “The defendant intended to raise an insanity defense but psychiatrists who examined him refuted this defense.”

“This plea agreement reflects the serious nature of the crime and protects the public from a dangerous man,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto.

Walter is scheduled to be sentenced April 13, 2020.