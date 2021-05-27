Honolulu man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for assaulting federal law enforcement officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Honolulu man was sentenced to 46 months of prison on Thursday, May 27, for one count of assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

Gary M. Griffith will have three years of supervised release to follow his imprisonment term.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

In September 2019, Griffith was driving a rental car on Nimitz Highway in the opposite

direction of traffic when he came upon a Deputy U.S. Marshal operating his duty vehicle.

According to court documents, the two vehicles stopped opposite each other with Griffith’s vehicle

pointed in the wrong direction. Griffith allegedly made a shooting motion with his hand in the direction of the Deputy before he crossed the median and began driving in the correct direction.

As the Deputy watched in his rearview mirror, he saw Griffith cross the median again and drive in the opposite direction. The Deputy pursued Griffith, who later purposely rammed his rental car into the Deputy’s vehicle, while striking and damaging vehicles belonging to bystanders.

After being hit, the Deputy continued the pursuit and eventually apprehend Griffith. The Honolulu Police Department then took over custody.

“As the Court observed during the sentencing hearing, the defendant’s crime was ‘egregious.’ The defendant put dozens of lives at risk, including those of the Deputy U.S. Marshal and innocent bystanders in cars and on foot. That no one was seriously hurt or killed was pure luck,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Philips.