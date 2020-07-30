Honolulu man sentenced 5 years for possessing child pornography

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A 20-year-old man is sentenced five years in prison on Wednesday, July 29, for possessing child pornography.

Tyler Pang must also register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Pang found a sexually explicit video of a young girl online. After identifying her and finding her social media account, he contacted her with threats to spread the vide of her unless she made more explicit images for him.

When she refused, he distributed the video he found of her to her friends on social media and continued to threaten her for months. Officials say that Pang also admitted to possessing a collection of child pornography that he offered for sale on the internet.

This case was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Tyler Pang possessed sexual images of children and distributed the images over the internet. Today’s sentencing highlights the hard work of the men and women of the FBI and puts a child predator offline,” said Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Eli S. Miranda.

