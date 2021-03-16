Honolulu man narrowly escapes being shot in botched carjacking

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case after an unknown suspect shot at 44-year-old Errol Takato while he was in his car in Makiki.

Takato said, he thinks it was a botched carjacking.

Takato is counting his blessings. The incident left his car with two bullet holes in it — one of the bullets narrowly missed hitting Takato in the back.

He opened his rear driver’s side door to reveal a silver bulge in the black metal frame and used his hand to show the path the bullet was heading if it had not gotten lodged in the door frame.

“It would have went right there,” he said pointing to the back of his driver’s seat. “It would have hit my head or something.”

Takato literally dodged a bullet.

“I just think I’m just lucky, just really lucky,” he said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Pensacola and Lunalilo streets around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16.

Takato was driving home after hanging out with his friends and caught the red light. That was when a man walked up to his car window.

“I couldn’t hear anything,” Takato explained. “The window was up, I have my music on too and the guy was kind of waving at me the motion to roll my window down. And I just ignored him. I was like, ‘no,’ and turned away. And then got the green light and went.”

He was almost through the intersection when he heard a noise.

“Like, tap tap. So, I didn’t think it was a gunshot or anything,” Takato explained.

He thought it was a firecracker. He did not realize what it was until he got home.

“That’s when I saw the bullet holes,” Takato said.

One in the driver’s side got lodged into the door frame. The other went through the trunk.

Takato thinks the suspect wanted to steal his car — a new model black Lexus.

According to Honolulu Police Department’s Crimemapping website, there were two weapons-related incidents, six cars reported stolen and nine cases of people driving stolen vehicles within a half-mile from where he was shot at in the last week.

CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said, Takato did the right thing.

“We personally at CrimeStoppers encourage you to not roll the windows down. Don’t talk to them. If you’re able to drive off, then drive off,” Kim said.

If there is a red light, Kim said, drivers need to decide how to best handle the situation.

“Obviously we don’t encourage people to run the light but this is one of those situations you’re going to have to determine what you need to do,” Kim explained. “If it’s something you feel like you’re in danger, there’s a potential for you to be harmed or something’s about to happen, then you’re going to have to do what you’re going to have to do at that moment.”

Kim suggested drivers should always keep their doors locked and windows up when possible.

“And pay attention to your surroundings.”

Kim said, drivers should call 911 once they get to a place where they feel safe.