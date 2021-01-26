Honolulu man indicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii announced that Ping Hong Lee, of Honolulu, was indicted on multiple charges for cocaine trafficking and firearm offenses on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to Hawaii U.S. Attorney Kenji Price. Lee has pled not guilty to the offenses.

The indictment stems from an incident on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, that was observed by law enforcement officers near a Waikiki hotel.

Officers allegedly saw the lone occupant of a Porsche Macan GTS, later identified as Lee, pull into the pick-up area of a hotel before observing another male enter the backseat with a dark blue duffle bag. The second male then allegedly exited the Porsche without the duffle bag, according to officials.

Law enforcement attempted to conduct a stop of the vehicle as Lee drove away but were unsuccessful, officials say. Lee and the Porsche were located minutes later where officers discovered approximately 11 kilograms (24 pounds) of cocaine within the dark blue duffle bag, a loaded .38 caliber pistol and U.S. currency.

Lee has one prior felony conviction in 2012 for drug distribution.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years if convicted of the charges from the January, 2021, incident.