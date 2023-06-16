HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are new glitches at the Honolulu Liquor Commission that have arisen due to new legislation going into effect.

The Honolulu Liquor Commission has announced that they are aware of the many difficulties businesses are having with renewing their liquor licenses.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Businesses who need their liquor licenses renewed for the July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 year are going to run into issues.

Changes in the law that now requires notarization for renewal applications that was imposed by Act 76 (SLH 2022) are what the liquor commission is citing as the issue.

As a result, the City has said they will provide a complimentary notary public at the Liquor Commission office.

“We are fortunate to have a resilient licensee base, taking in stride administrative changes, a new online program to meet regulatory compliance requirements, and a variety of economic challenges, “said Anna Hirai, Assistant Administrator of the Honolulu Liquor Commission.

The liquor commission said that for licensees who are having trouble with changing their current ownership information on the pre-printed renewal forms or with filling out their renewal application will be able to contact liquor Commission at 808-768-7323 or emailing them at HLC@honolulu.gov.

“We encourage those who need our assistance with any renewal requirement to contact us with your specific need so that we can provide the best possible service,” added Hirai.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

To help assist with the completion and submission of renewal applications, the City is providing licensing support personnel. This will include complimentary access to a notary public.