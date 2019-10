A new travel survey shows Honolulu as one of the top travel destinations for the fall season.

And with the holidays around the corner, We sent Dallis Ontiveros to ask tourists what makes them vacation in Hawaii.

According to TripAdvisor Flights, The most popular October travel destinations include:

1. Las Vegas

2. Orlando

3. Honolulu

4. London

5. Rome

6. New York

7. Paris

8. Miami

9. Los Angeles

10. Cancun