HONOLULU (KHON2) — As living costs continue to increase across the country, the federal minimum wage is not a livable one in many places. In fact, it hasn’t been raised since 2009 when it was set at $7.25 per hour. If you earn minimum wage and are looking to move, you’re probably wondering which cities are the most affordable.

Move.org, a platform that reviews moving companies, compared the average rent in the nation’s most populous cities to the minimum wage in those cities to find the answer — and it isn’t in Hawaii.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to the study by Move.org, the hourly minimum wage is higher than $7.25 in all of the 10 best cities for minimum wage earners.

In Urban Honolulu, the minimum wage is also higher at $10.10, but the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment costs $1,948. That makes it the least livable city for minimum wage earners.

“You would have to work 24 eight-hour shifts (192 hours) in a month to make enough money for rent,” the study said.

While the minimum wage is less in Cleveland, Ohio — set at $9.30 — it is ranked the most affordable large city in the nation to live in for minimum wage earners. The average monthly rent is only $619.50.

In California, the rent is high, but the minimum wage is also higher than the federal minimum. There’s only one major city (Irvine) on the list of least livable cities. Bakersfield, Fresno and Stockton were among the best cities for minimum wage earners, according to the study.

Worst cities for minimum wage earners

Rank City State Population Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment Hourly minimum wage Monthly hours worked at pre-tax minimum wage to afford rent Hourly earnings required for acceptance into apartment communities 1 Urban Honolulu Hawaii 345,055 $1,948.00 $10.10 192.87 $37.46 2 Austin Texas 979,263 $1,377.50 $7.25 190.00 $26.49 3 Plano Texas 285,849 $1,321.50 $7.25 182.28 $25.41 4 Atlanta Georgia 506,804 $1,293.00 $7.25 178.34 $24.87 5 Raleigh North Carolina 474,708 $1,229.50 $7.25 169.59 $23.64 6 Irvine California 287,387 $2,452.50 $15.00 163.50 $47.16 7 Charlotte North Carolina 885,707 $1,174.00 $7.25 161.93 $22.58 8 Nashville-Davidson Tennessee 668,580 $1,162.50 $7.25 160.34 $22.36 9 Durham North Carolina 279,447 $1,093.00 $7.25 150.76 $21.02 10 Arlington Texas 398,860 $1,073.00 $7.25 148.00 $20.63

Best cities for minimum wage earners

Rank City State Population Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment Hourly minimum wage Monthly hours worked at pre-tax minimum wage to afford rent Hourly earnings required for acceptance into apartment communities 1 Cleveland Ohio 380,989 $619.50 $9.30 66.61 $11.91 2 Bakersfield California 384,159 $1,031.00 $15.00 68.73 $19.83 3 Detroit Michigan 670,052 $678.50 $9.87 68.74 $13.05 4 Fresno California 531,581 $1,041.50 $15.00 69.43 $20.03 5 Tucson Arizona 548,082 $910.50 $12.80 71.13 $17.51 6 St. Paul Minnesota 308,096 $918.00 $12.50 73.44 $17.65 7 St. Louis Missouri 300,576 $842.00 $11.15 75.52 $16.19 8 Minneapolis Minnesota 429,605 $1,095.50 $14.25 76.88 $21.07 9 Cincinnati Ohio 303,954 $715.00 $9.30 76.88 $13.75 10 Stockton California 312,682 $1,170.00 $15.00 78.00 $20.63

The study found that even in cities where minimum wage could cover rent, most apartment communities wouldn’t accept someone earning that wage as a tenant. In Urban Honolulu, the hourly earnings required for acceptance into apartment communities is $37.46.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Move.org analyzed 75 of the most populous cities in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Rent data was pulled from their Apartment List, and minimum wage numbers were from The Economic Policy Institute. Crime stats, unemployment rates and other quality of life factors were not included in this study.