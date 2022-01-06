Honolulu is ranked 5th Best City for an active lifestyle – here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wallethub recently published a list of best cities for an active lifestyle, comparing 100 of the biggest cities based on 34 key indicators of an active lifestyle, and Honolulu ranked fifth.

Wallethub’s Adam McCann wrote the list based on different key factors like most swimming pools per capita, most tennis courts, most fitness centers, and more.

Coming in first place was San Francisco, California, then Chicago, Illinois, followed by New York, NY, then San Diego, California, and finally Honolulu, Hawaii. To see the full list click here.

Honolulu also ranked 10th in swimming pools per capita, 5th in parkland acres per capita, and 1st in baseball and softball diamonds per capita.

According to Wallethub two of Americans’ top four New Year’s resolutions are exercising more and losing weight.

With the pandemic lingering on due to the surge of Omicron cases it has proved that there are ways for people to stay active from home.

Meaning people can stay at home watching virtual work out videos on Youtube, doing a zoom yoga or stretch class and taking a brisk walk around your front or back yard.

“There are so many free or in-home exercise options,” said Abbi Lane-Cordova, an Assistant Professor at University of South Carolina. “The American Heart Association developed exercise resources and videos that can be used at home or with kids to encourage physical activity in the whole family.”

Lane-Cordova said The American College of Sports Medicine developed numerous resources to promote exercise during the pandemic as well.

“These are free, in-home, or outdoor options that can be used by anyone trying to stay active on a budget,” said Lane Cordova. “Walking, jogging, biking, yoga, or body-weight-only strength training are also fantastic options for staying fit that require no special equipment or gym memberships.”

It is recommended to start slow and not rush into a new exercise along with setting attainable goals, so you do not get discouraged.