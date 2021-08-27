Honolulu is ranked 10th in this year’s Best Cities for Outdoor Movies — here’s why

HONOLULU (KHON2) — When’s the last time you watched a movie outside? Well, according to Sharon Sullivan with Lawn Love, Honolulu is a great place to do it.

“I think it has become more popular because people are looking at their options with COVID and everything. They got stuck being home, and they wanted to find something new for entertainment at home,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said Honolulu ranked No. 10 for best cities to watch an outdoor movie.

She said because of the surge in COVID cases, people are opting to stay home and get creative with new activities with their families.

“With COVID and everything, people have kind of gone a lot more to the drive-ins and created their own outdoor movie venues with putting sheets outside or putting it on walls or screens and projectors,” she said.

Lawn Love ranked over 150 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the best cities for outdoor movies.

Cities were ranked on three different criteria: public movie access, backyard movie access, and climate for an outdoor viewing.

“You know they swim in their pool and float around their pool and have projector and screen where they can watch movies while they swim, so I think it has become and looked a little more way to find entertainment at home,” said Sullivan.

Although Oahu doesn’t currently have a lot of outdoor theatres for people to go to, Sullivan said there’s nothing wrong with taking your TV outside in your backyard or a patio balcony and watching a classic with your family.

To see the full list of best and worst cities to watch an outdoor movie, click here.