HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police data revealed an increase in arrests for commercial sex acts in 2023.

The Honolulu Police Commission chair said the numbers show that authorities are going after human traffickers instead of targeting sex workers.

Hawaii Law defines prostitution as a person engaging, agreeing or offering to engage in sexual conduct with someone else in return for a fee or anything of value. The Honolulu Police Commission Chair said commercial sex acts are different.

“This is a different category, it’s for human trafficking and human trafficking is when someone uses either force, fraud or coercion to induce a person into committing things such as commercial sex acts,” Doug Chin said.

“That’s exactly the reason why human trafficking is so important, because human trafficking for sure has victims.” Doug Chin, Honolulu Police Commission chair

HPD’s crime dashboard shows 17 arrests for commercial sex acts in 2023, compared to seven in 2022.

“This shows that the department is engaging in increased enforcement efforts against human trafficking,” Chin said.

The founder of child advocacy group Ho’ola Na Pua said the average age for keiki in Hawaii to start being sexually exploited is just 11 years old and it often starts at home.

“So, then when someone comes along who’s maybe not part of your family, who then says, ‘Hey, you could make extra money and I’ll buy you this,” Jessica Munoz said. “Most of these kids don’t realize they’ve been conditioned to be a part of something that legally they’re not even allowed to be involved in.”

KHON2 asked the Police Commission chair what the public should do if they see something that looks like it could be a commercial sex act.

“That’s a really good question, I think the biggest way that the public can help is to always just call 911,” Chin said. “If it’s not an emergency, say it’s not an emergency, but you just want to make a report and then the police will know what to do from there.”

“You might be the person that’s going to be the avenue for freedom,” Munoz said, “and you’re better off to be wrong than to not say something.

There is also an anonymous human trafficking tip line that can be reached by calling 1-888-373-7888.