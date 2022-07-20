HONOLULU (KHON2) — Homeowners who live on their property can file a claim for a home exemption to reduce property assessments and taxes, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

To qualify for the exemption, homeowners must own and occupy their property as the principal home. If the application is submitted by Friday, Sept. 30 then the exemption begins on the tax year beginning Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Homeowners that are under 65 years of age can receive an exemption of $100,000. For homeowners 65 years of age or older, the exemption amount is $140,000.

Property owners who are blind, deaf, totally disabled, have Hansen’s Disease or disabled veterans can also receive an exemption or qualify for tax relief programs.

The deadline is Friday, Sept. 30.

You can download the claim form and file a home exemption claim here. Inquiries can also be submitted to bfsrpmailbox@honolulu.gov or by phone at (808)-768-3799.