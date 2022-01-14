Honolulu Hawaii NAACP holding virtual event on Martin Luther King’s Birthday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tomorrow, January 15, is Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and to celebrate this trailblazing activist the Honolulu Hawaii NAACP will be hosting a virtual event.

King was a Baptist minister and social activist, who led the civil rights movement in the late 1950s and 60s before he was tragically assassinated in Memphis Tennessee.

Tomorrow the Honolulu Hawaii NAACP, with help from the Honolulu African American Community Organizations, will be putting on a virtual celebration showcasing the great work King did and talking about more that needs to be done.

The Honolulu Hawaii NAACP is a non-profit organization that put on these events yearly, along with providing Black history weekly to their followers on Facebook.

The virtual event taking place tomorrow will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the keynote address given by Rev. Dr. John Giles and entertainment by Mia Austin.

The organization said anyone is welcomed to attend their virtual event and they are happy to share the wise words of King with their community every day and especially on King’s birthday.

The meeting ID for the zoom is 9172491003 and the passcode is MLKDAY2022.