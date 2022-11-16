HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is getting more and more festive as the holiday’s approach.

The City’s Christmas tree was installed at Honolulu Hale today, Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and City crews installed the 55-foot Cook Pine tree, serving as the center of attention for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration.

This year’s tree was harvested from a home in Kailua, as was last year’s tree too.

The tree is to be lit up on Dec. 3 for Honolulu City Lights and the Honolulu Electric Parade that is the same night.